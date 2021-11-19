Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NSA opened at $61.90 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 186.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 178,128 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,544,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,512,000 after acquiring an additional 174,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

