Analysts Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) will report sales of $28.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $30.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $114.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.26 million to $114.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.72 million, with estimates ranging from $108.54 million to $114.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,073 shares of company stock valued at $205,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

