Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Rapid7 posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 196.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $1,378,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $2,524,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $132.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.95.

Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

