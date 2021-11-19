Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.30). Shake Shack posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,807. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.96 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shake Shack by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Shake Shack by 140.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 27.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

