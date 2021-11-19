Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.18). Skillz posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%.

SKLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

In related news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 618,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,559. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

