Analysts Expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

THRX traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 290,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,568. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

