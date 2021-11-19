Analysts Expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

THRX traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 290,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,568. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.