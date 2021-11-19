Analysts Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). USA Compression Partners reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 128,832 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 262,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $17.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -477.27%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

