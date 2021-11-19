Analysts Expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTEX. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Vtex has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $18,552,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

