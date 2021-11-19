Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.09. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $228.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,214,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,210,000 after buying an additional 232,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 686,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

