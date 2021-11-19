Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $187.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 103,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

