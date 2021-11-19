Analysts Issue Forecasts for J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of JJSF opened at $148.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $140.27 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.