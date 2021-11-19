Analysts Offer Predictions for Denbury Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Denbury in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.86.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. Denbury has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 3.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $7,993,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $1,896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 177,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

