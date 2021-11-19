Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 19th (AD, AMAT, APH, ARQT, ASH, ATKR, BABA, BBVA, BBWI, BIIB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 19th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $200.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $175.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $85.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price boosted by Argus from $99.00 to $126.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $107.00 to $121.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $129.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $180.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $254.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $234.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $192.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Truist from $230.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $270.00 to $245.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.60 ($7.76) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €6.40 ($7.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $277.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $48.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $72.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its target price raised by Truist from $160.00 to $175.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $91.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $92.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €116.00 ($136.47) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €51.25 ($60.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $72.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €62.50 ($73.53) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $112.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $65.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $47.00 to $38.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $62.00 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Argus from $930.00 to $970.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $584.00 to $696.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $640.00 to $790.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $720.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $625.00 to $725.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $700.00 to $850.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $59.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $102.00 to $117.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $73.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $67.00 to $73.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €161.60 ($190.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $37.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $25.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €143.00 ($168.24) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €215.00 ($252.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €241.00 ($283.53) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price raised by Truist from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Truist from $525.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $530.00 to $535.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $550.00 to $620.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $580.00 to $600.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $660.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $615.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $475.00 to $530.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $52.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $141.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $39.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $208.00 to $207.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $87.00 to $77.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $300.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $340.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $191.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $220.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $142.00 to $164.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $219.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

