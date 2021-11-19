Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zillow Group (ZG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG):
- 11/19/2021 – Zillow Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/4/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $217.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $195.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $165.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $153.00.
- 10/18/2021 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Zillow Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $155.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $212.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.
