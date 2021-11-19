Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $158.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $221.00 to $227.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/10/2021 – DoorDash was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $255.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $256.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/18/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DASH stock opened at $228.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $9,991,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,623,005 shares of company stock worth $2,155,900,655. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

