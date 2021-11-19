Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Encompass Health (EHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2021 – Encompass Health was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/3/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $90.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Encompass Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Encompass Health shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The top line has been consistently rising since 2010, driven by better revenues from its Inpatient Rehabilitation segment. It is looking for options to sell its home health and hospice business to streamline operations and intensify focus on growing its core business. The company actively pursues mergers and acquisitions to increase its market density and build scale in hospice. Its solvency position is strong. Its cash generation abilities looks strong. The company's third-quarter earnings of $1.03 per share missed estimates by 3.7% but was up 32.1% year over year driven by strong top-line growth. However, higher costs due to labor supply shortage can weigh on the company's margins. Ramp-up costs associated with new hospitals can affect the company's bottom line.”

11/1/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Encompass Health is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,238. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Encompass Health Co alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.