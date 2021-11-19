Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Albemarle (ALB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $211.00 to $220.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $131.00 to $144.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $247.00 to $281.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $296.00 to $307.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/19/2021 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $246.00.

10/12/2021 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $262.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $127.00 to $131.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $253.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $274.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 145.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $282.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

