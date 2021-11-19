Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rheinmetall (RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR: RHM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €119.00 ($135.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/8/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/5/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €115.00 ($130.68) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/29/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €115.00 ($130.68) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/29/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €120.00 ($136.36) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/29/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/20/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/14/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/23/2021 – Rheinmetall was given a new €115.00 ($130.68) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

ETR:RHM traded down €0.70 ($0.80) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €86.46 ($98.25). 86,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. Rheinmetall AG has a fifty-two week low of €73.52 ($83.55) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($106.59). The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.