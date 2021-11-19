Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Saputo (SAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Saputo (TSE: SAP) recently:

11/8/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$34.00 to C$38.00.

11/5/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

11/2/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$30.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.66. The company has a market cap of C$12.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Saputo Inc. has a one year low of C$29.22 and a one year high of C$42.42.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

