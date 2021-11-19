Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG) recently:

11/19/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €161.60 ($183.64) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/16/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €140.00 ($159.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/12/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €130.00 ($147.73) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €145.00 ($164.77) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €150.00 ($170.45) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €158.00 ($179.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €159.30 ($181.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/19/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €130.00 ($147.73) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €142.00 ($161.36) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €159.30 ($181.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €153.00 ($173.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/24/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €158.00 ($179.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/21/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €153.00 ($173.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/21/2021 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €159.30 ($181.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

FRA LEG traded up €0.80 ($0.91) during trading on Friday, hitting €128.70 ($146.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,652 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €126.67. LEG Immobilien SE has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

