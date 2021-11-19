Analyzing Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amesite and Global-e Online, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Amesite
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Global-e Online
|0
|0
|8
|0
|3.00
Profitability
This table compares Amesite and Global-e Online’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amesite
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Global-e Online
|-22.26%
|2.16%
|1.50%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Amesite and Global-e Online’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amesite
|$60,000.00
|476.15
|-$4.17 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Global-e Online
|$136.38 million
|67.02
|$3.91 million
|N/A
|N/A
Global-e Online has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
2.2% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Global-e Online beats Amesite on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
