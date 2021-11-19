Analyzing DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Akouos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Akouos 0 1 1 0 2.50

DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 475.92%. Akouos has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.09%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Akouos.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Akouos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -49.94% -47.35% Akouos N/A -26.06% -23.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Akouos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 143.53 -$12.29 million ($0.77) -4.96 Akouos N/A N/A -$48.60 million ($2.17) -3.74

DiaMedica Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Akouos. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akouos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akouos has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Akouos shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Akouos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Akouos on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. Akouos, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.