Analyzing iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -3.24% -31.43% -5.85% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iMedia Brands and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ozon 0 1 4 0 2.80

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 190.25%. Ozon has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Given iMedia Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Ozon.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and Ozon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.35 -$13.23 million ($1.03) -7.14 Ozon $1.44 billion 6.66 -$307.24 million N/A N/A

iMedia Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ozon beats iMedia Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment comprises of its developing business models, which includes Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

