Analyzing Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Penn National Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penn National Gaming $3.58 billion 2.50 -$669.50 million $2.31 22.85

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Penn National Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Penn National Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group N/A N/A N/A Penn National Gaming 7.22% 13.64% 2.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Membership Collective Group and Penn National Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Penn National Gaming 1 5 12 0 2.61

Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.21, suggesting a potential upside of 23.40%. Penn National Gaming has a consensus target price of $107.38, suggesting a potential upside of 103.44%. Given Penn National Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than Membership Collective Group.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats Membership Collective Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor. The South segment operates properties including 1st Jackpot Casino, Ameristar Vicksburg, and Boomtown Biloxi. The West segment includes Ameristar Black Hawk, Cactus Petes and Horseshu, and M Resort. The Midwest segment comprises of properties including Ameristar Council Bluffs, Argosy Casino Alton, and Argosy Casino Riverside. The Other segment manages properties including Freehold Raceway, Retama Park Racetrack, and Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club. The company was founded by Peter M. Carlino in 1982 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

