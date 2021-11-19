Analyzing Quarterhill (QTRHF) and The Competition

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS: QTRHF) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Quarterhill to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Quarterhill pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 42.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Quarterhill is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Quarterhill and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill -24.53% -6.82% -6.10% Quarterhill Competitors -6,804.63% 0.42% -2.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quarterhill and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $107.89 million $13.95 million -12.06 Quarterhill Competitors $327.64 million $16.43 million 21.43

Quarterhill’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quarterhill. Quarterhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill’s peers have a beta of 1.40, indicating that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Quarterhill and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quarterhill Competitors 68 376 823 16 2.61

Quarterhill currently has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 76.82%. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 27.49%. Given Quarterhill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quarterhill peers beat Quarterhill on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses. The Systems segment comprises contracted projects and OEM products which are distributed directly and through a network of distributor/agency relationships. The services segment consists professional services sold on a time and material consulting basis. The Recurring segments comprises service and maintenance contracts, software maintenance contracts, hosted “software as a service“ applications, revenues from running royalties, and data analytics services. The company was founded by Michel Tewfik Fattouche and Hatim Zaghloul on May 14, 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.