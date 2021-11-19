Analyzing Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) & Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) and Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Montauk Renewables and Rotork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rotork 0 0 0 0 N/A

Montauk Renewables presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 87.17%. Given Montauk Renewables’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Montauk Renewables is more favorable than Rotork.

Profitability

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Rotork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montauk Renewables -5.88% -4.58% -2.97% Rotork N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Montauk Renewables and Rotork’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montauk Renewables $100.38 million 13.37 $4.60 million N/A N/A Rotork $854.71 million 4.43 $120.16 million $0.66 26.29

Rotork has higher revenue and earnings than Montauk Renewables.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators. It also provides gearboxes and valve accessories comprising multi-turn and quarter-turn gearboxes, smart position indicators, direct mount chain wheels, valve accessories, roto hammers, and master gear products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation and control products, such as instrument valves, controllers, and measurement products; and pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation equipment, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, slide valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. Further, it provides power transmission products; and actuator workshop overhaul, field support, client support programme, planned shutdown support, valve automation center, technical support, and training services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, water and sewage, marine, and mining sectors. Rotork plc was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom.

