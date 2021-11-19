Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shot up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $21.01. 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,270,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.
AVXL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.