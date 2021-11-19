Andrew R. Heyer Sells 12,013 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 12,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $1,022,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LOVE stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.93. 407,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.73. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

