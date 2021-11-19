Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.80 or 0.00018463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $201.32 million and $9.91 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

