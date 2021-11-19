AON (AON) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AON (NYSE: AON):

11/18/2021 – AON is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – AON was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/2/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $320.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2021 – AON was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $326.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $321.00.

11/1/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $350.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $298.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – AON had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – AON was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $197.86 and a one year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

