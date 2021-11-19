Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 138.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,863 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 76,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 364,587 shares of company stock worth $2,499,963. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

