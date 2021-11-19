Apexium Financial LP Acquires 9,113 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after buying an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. 395,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,222,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

