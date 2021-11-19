Apexium Financial LP Buys 11,229 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 7.0% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. 22,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,727. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94.

