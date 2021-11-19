Apexium Financial LP Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apexium Financial LP cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.3% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.38. 586,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,058,473. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $402.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

