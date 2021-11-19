Apexium Financial LP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 44.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,405,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

