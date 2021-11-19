Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 10.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $158.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

