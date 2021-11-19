Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $157.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $158.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

