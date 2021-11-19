Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.33

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.33 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.37), with a volume of 83,179 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.33.

Applied Graphene Materials Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.