Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $158.74 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

