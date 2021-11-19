Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $158.74 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.