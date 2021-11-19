Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $170.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.