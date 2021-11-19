Apria (NYSE:APR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

NYSE:APR opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apria will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apria news, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,925,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $92,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,301 shares of company stock worth $3,472,800 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,322,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apria by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 147,595 shares during the last quarter.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

