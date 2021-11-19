Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.73.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $176.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

