Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) VP Rafael Bejar Acquires 10,000 Shares

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) VP Rafael Bejar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,240. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

