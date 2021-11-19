APYSwap Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $303,276.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00072005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00093252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.34 or 0.07239566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,921.84 or 1.00118272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

