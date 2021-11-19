Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00226076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

