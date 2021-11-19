Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.54% of Arcosa worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

