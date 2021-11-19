Argus Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $970.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Argus from $930.00 to $970.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.44.

Shares of HUBS opened at $851.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $754.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $640.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HubSpot by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in HubSpot by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,896,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

