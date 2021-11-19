ARMOR Hits One Day Volume of $418,763.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $16.77 million and approximately $418,763.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00092520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.58 or 0.07265195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,803.42 or 1.00460922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

