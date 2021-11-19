ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,493,000 after purchasing an additional 890,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 75,639 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARR opened at $10.38 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $930.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.96.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. Jonestrading cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.